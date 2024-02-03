Hardin Man Arrested on Drugs, Weapons Charges

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Hardin man on drug and weapons charges on Monday after an ongoing investigation.

On Monday, at approximately 7PM members of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police executed a court-authorized search warrant on at a residence in the 500 block of French Street in Hardin in reference to an on-going methamphetamine and theft investigation.

Subsequent to the execution of said search warrant; stolen property, firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine and methamphetamine related drug paraphernalia were located and seized.

37-year old Jason W. Williams of Hardin was taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police, and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Williams was arrested without incident and transported to Pike County Jail. Williams underwent a pretrial detention hearing in Calhoun County Circuit Court on Tuesday and was released with GPS monitoring.

Williams received appointed counsel and will next return to court on February 27th.