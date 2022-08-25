Hardin Man Sentenced to Prison For Drugs, Explosives Charges

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has announced a guilty plea of a man arrested last month on several drugs and weapons charges.

On Tuesday, 35 year old Jonathan E. Myers of Hardin, pled guilty to theft, possession of methamphetamine, and attempted possession of an explosive or incendiary device. The charges stem from 3 separate incidents that occurred in Hardin between June and July.

The first incident, which was a report of a theft and criminal damage on June 10th at a Hardin business. Myers later posted bond and was released from the Jersey County Jail. The second incident was a traffic stop on July 9th in Hardin, which resulted in Myers’ arrest for possession of methamphetamine.

The final incident was the execution of a court-authorized search warrant at Myers’ residence on July 10th after Myers’ arrest that resulted in the discovery of more methamphetamine, controlled substances, and improvised explosive devices in various stages of completion.

Subsequent to Myers’ guilty plea, Calhoun County Judge Charles H.W. Burch sentenced Myers to the following:



* Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections

* Attempted Possession of an Explosive/Incendiary Device, 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections

* Theft, 300 days in County Jail, fines, fees, court costs, and restitution to the victim in the June 10th incident.



All three sentences will be served concurrently.