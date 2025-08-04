Hardin Running for Sheriff in Calhoun County

By Gary Scott on August 4, 2025 at 11:03am

The chief deputy of Calhoun County has announced his candidacy for sheriff there.

Sheriff Bill Heffington has announced he will not run again.

His chief deputy, Zach Hardin says he will file papers to become a candidate for sheriff in Calhoun County.

Hardin lives in Brussels, and is a graduate of Alton High School.

Hardin was hired as a deputy in 2019, and was promoted to sergeant in December of 2022. He was promoted to chief deputy in March of last year.

Hardin says he is currently lead homicide investigator in the department and a member of the Illinois crisis Intervention team.

He says he’s dedicated to fostering a culture of cooperation, transparency and trust between the department and Calhoun County residents.

Hardin says the department must provide professional but compassionate, effective and proactive service.

The primary election is set for March of next year.