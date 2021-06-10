Harris Dispels Meyer Hotel Fire Clean Up Rumors

There have been numerous questions surrounding the clean up of the remains of the Meyer Hotel building that burned to the ground last month in Beardstown.

The Cass Star Gazette reports that Beardstown Mayor Tim Harris dispelled rumors that the City of Beardstown would take on the cost and the responsibility to clean up the building at a Committee of the Whole meeting last Thursday night.

Harris told the City Council at the Committee of the Whole meeting that the responsibility of the clean up falls on the property owners. Harris said that the city only asked that Fred Loxley of Loxley, Inc. Demolition to knock down the remainder of the building following the blaze in the interest of public safety.

Harris says that the Illinois EPA has been contacted to determine what has to be done to bring the site in line with state environmental regulations. Harris said in the address that he hopes the site is cleaned up and not just buried. There was no timetable given as to when the clean up will be completed.