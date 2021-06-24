Harris, Havera Picks To Replace Milhiser in U.S. Attorney’s Office

Two names have been submitted to President Joe Biden for consideration to be the next U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois.

WMAY reports that based on committee recommendations, Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth have forwarded the names of Gregory Harris and Michael Havera.

Harris is an Assistant U.S. Attorney who has served as chief of the criminal division during his 20 years with the office.

Havera is the Christian County State’s Attorney.

Biden will make the final selection and submit it to the U.S. Senate for confirmation. Trump Administration appointee John Milhiser was one of 55 other U.S. Attorneys asked to resign in February. Douglas Quivney has been serving as the acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District since March 1st.

Durbin and Duckworth are also recommending that Brendan Heffner stay on as U.S. Marshal for Central Illinois.