Harris Headed to Prison for Stalking

A Griggsville man with a violent sexual criminal past is heading back to prison after a stalking case in Pike County.

53-year-old Jernial “Jerry” Harris pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated stalking, two counts of violating a civil order of protection, and criminal damage to government property on June 17 in Pike County Court. A count of bringing a weapon or tool inside a penal institution was dismissed per the plea.

Harris was arrested by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood for the offenses back in March after a brief investigation. Harris was ordered detained by the court after it was found that he would be a safety liability to the victim in the case.

Court records indicate Harris has a violent sexual criminal history, having been convicted in the State of Missouri in 2006 of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor on two occassions. He is a lifetime registrant to the state sex offender registry.

Harris was sentenced to a total of 2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 2 years of conditional discharge and ordered to pay a county fine. Harris was given credit for 86 days served in the Pike County Jail.