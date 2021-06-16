Harris Murder Trial Awaiting Lab Results

A murder trial in Cass County has hit a short delay.

Robert D. Harris of Virginia was present in Cass County Court today for an omnibus hearing. He is facing six counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kathleen Wzientek and Brenda Crum after their bodies were discovered in Wzientek’s home on January 13th.

Cass County State’s Attorney Craig Miller says that discovery in the murder trial is awaiting lab results from the Illinois State Police.

“I would think it’s common that the State Police in their analyzing of evidence take some time to get us the lab results. You could call it a delay I suppose but, I don’t know what update we will have by the 25th until I contact the State Police.”

Harris is next due in court on June 25th for pre-trial conference. Miller told Cass County resident Judge Timothy J. Wessel that he hopes to have a date on when lab results will be completed by then.

Miller says that he has not spoken with Harris’ defense counsel Denise Barr and Mark Wykoff about a possible plea in the case.

If the two sides do not reach a plea agreement, Harris will face a jury trial on July 12th. Harris pleaded not guilty to the charges in April.