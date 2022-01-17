Harris Murder Trial Hits Lengthy Delay

A murder trial in Cass County has been delayed for several months.

71 year old Robert D. Harris of Virginia will have to wait until May 2nd before his trial date can get started, according to court records.

A brief phone call with Cass County State’s Attorney Craig Miller last week indicated that scheduling conflicts with both the state, judges, and the trial lawyers along with delays in processing of evidence have caused the long delay.

Harris’ jury trial was set to begin tomorrow in Cass County Court.

Harris is charged with six counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm in the January 2021 shooting deaths of 68 year old Kathleen G. Wzientek and 64 year old Brenda G. Crum in Virginia.

If convicted of the murder charges, Harris would face up to natural life in prison.