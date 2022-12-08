Hatcher Named to Fearneyhough Vacancy on Scott Co. Commissioners

A Scott County man who lost election in the June primary to be a Scott County Commissioner is a commissioner once again.

Danny Hatcher, who was defeated by John Simmons in the primary in June, was recently appointed to fill the opening left on the Scott County Commissioners after the death of Weldon Fearneyhough in October.

The Scott County Times reports that Hatcher took the oath of office along with newly elected County Clerk Brooke Smith, Simmons, and incumbents Mark Ford as Treasurer and Sheriff Thomas Eddinger this past week.

The commissioners held their reorganization meeting on Monday and re-elected Bob Schaefer as chairman.

In other commissioners’ news, the three-man board is waiting until Christmas Eve to see if any petitions against the new special service area tax for EMS Service is going to be filed. Schaefer told the Scott County Times that if no petitions are passed, the tax levy for the new special service area will be passed at the final meeting in December to take effect on January 1st.