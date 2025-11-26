Hauser Honored as a Paul Harris Fellow

By Gary Scott on November 26, 2025 at 11:41am

A Rotary Club past president in Jacksonville has been chosen to receive one of the highest honors from Rotary International.

The Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club witnessed the presentation this week by Rotary District Governor Bill Knake for Mary Jane Hauser. Hauser is a past president of Sunrise Rotary.

Hauser was named a Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.

`The recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name of $1-thousand to the Rotary Foundation.

The award is named in honor of the founder of Rotary and considered one of the highest awards from Rotary International.