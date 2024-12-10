Hayes Donates McClelland Dining Hall to Routt Catholic High School

Routt Catholic High School officials meet with Michael Hayes (second from left) in front of McClelland Hall after Hayes donated the property to the school. (Photo provided)

The fate of a burned building on the former MacMurray College Campus now rests in the hands of officials with Our Saviour Parish and Routt Catholic High School.

The Journal Courier reports that on December 4th, property owner Mike Hayes donated McClelland Dining Hall to Routt Catholic High School. Plans for the hall are currently unknown, according to a press release the Journal Courier received.

Representatives of the school and the Catholic Diocese of Springfield will determine the building’s structural integrity before establishing a committee made up of school community members to figure out a use for the building.

The building, located at 438 East College Avenue, burned in the early morning hours of June 9th. Hayes tore down the kitchen addition to the building where the concentration of the fire did the most damage. On the current remaining portions of the building, which remain unsecured, a large portion of the eastern roof has a hole. . In addition to the fire damage, the building has sustained additional damage from people stripping copper wire and other items from the building.

Hayes also donated an undisclosed portion of money to the Springfield Diocese to help them get started on whatever direction they choose to take with the property.