Haypress Falls 2023 Donation Pushes Total Over $25,000 in Donations to Gas Card for Cancer Program

A southwestern Greene County Christmas lights display passed another big fundraising milestone this year to assist cancer patients.

Haypress Falls owners Denny & Sherry Vetter calls their home a dream come true. Each holiday season for the last 7 years, the Vetters have put up one of the largest drive-thru Christmas Lights displays in Greene County. The display is bookended by Ed Nolan’s Petting Zoo, which allows children and adults alike to feed and pet an assortment of animals, including Santa’s reindeer. The only cost of entry is a free will monetary donation. The display draws in hundreds of people from the surrounding area, including from several neighboring states annually.

The donations all go towards Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton’s Gas Card for Cancer program.

The gas card program provides financial assistance to Greene and Calhoun County cancer patients to help them get to and from their cancer treatments.

Yesterday, Denny & Sherry passed over what Denny says is their largest donation since they started, totaling $4,800. To date, Haypress Falls has given a grand total of $25,000 to the program. The funds were presented yesterday to Boyd Healthcare Services CFO Kate Garner and Boyd Lab Supervisor Bob Thompson.

Denny sent a special thank you out to his helpers in the Nolan Family, Jesse, & Gloria Morgan, Phil Wise, Jay Yount, and Gail Buck who helped put up and take down the light display this year.

To learn more about Haypress Falls, visit nolanspettingzoo.com/haypress-falls or find them on Facebook.