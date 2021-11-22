Haypress Falls Christmas Display To Open Dec. 4

Members of the Greene County community can start admiring Christmas lights at one of Santa’s favorite stops in a few short weeks.

Denny Vetter announced Thursday that the annual Christmas lights display at Haypress Falls in rural Greene County will open on Saturday, December 4th and through December 31st.

The annual stop hosts an enormous light display that encompasses the Vetter’s home and property, a photo opportunity on a sleigh with Santa. Visitors are encouraged to make donations for entry. 100% of the donations go towards Boyd Memorial Hopsital’s gas card program to help pay for getting cancer patients to and from life-saving treatments.

Vetter says that the up-keep and put away process is getting harder on him, but he knows area children enjoy the lights and the petting zoo and he knows it’s for a good cause. Vetter says he also gets plenty of help from neighbors and family friends to make the annual event possible.

Greene County’s oldest living reindeer Prancer will be on hand. The 20-year old will be part of the remainder of Ed Nolan’s petting zoo animals that reside at the Vetter property. Nolan retired from the reindeer business after 30 years back in October, with Prancer remaining as the last.

The Vetters have raised several thousands of dollars for the gas card program in years past, and the Falls annually sees an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 visitors. Haypress Falls is about 2 miles east of the Eldred-Hillview blacktop on the north side of Apple Creek.