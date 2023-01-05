Haypress Falls Raises $3,700 For Greene Co. Cancer Patients

A Greene County Christmas lights display came through again in a big way for the county’s cancer patients.

Haypress Falls donated another $3,700 this year to Carrollton’s Boyd Memorial Hospital gas card program for area cancer patients. The gas cards help to pay for travel of the area’s cancer patients who are unavailable to afford to get back and forth to life-saving treatments.

The free-will donations are taken at the entrance to the Fall’s large holiday decoration display each year, where people travel from miles around. The Falls, owned by Denny & Sherry Vetter, also have a rest stop for Santa and his reindeer. It’s also the home of Ed Nolan’s Petting Zoo where visitors can feed and hold a variety of animals.

Denny Vetter delivered all the collected cash to Boyd Hospital’s Chief Financial Officer Kate Garner on Wednesday. The annual display has raised over $20,000 to date. In a post to Denny’s Facebook Page, he wished to thank Jesse & Gloria Morgan, Gail Buck, and Phil Wise for helping put up and take down the display this year as Vetter says he is still recovering from an accident that occurred last year.