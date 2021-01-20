Head-on Collision Leaves Two Dead on I-72

Two people were killed in a head on collision on Interstate 72 yesterday.

According to an Illinois State Police report, at approximately 3:40 pm Tuesday, a 2019 white Toyota driven by a 52 year old male of Chatham was traveling eastbound on Interstate 72 near mile marker 32 in Pike County.

At the same time, a 2009 red Nissan driven by a 58 year old female of Griggsville, was traveling the wrong direction heading west in the eastbound lane at the same location.

The red Nissan and the white Toyota struck head on. Both drivers were killed in the crash. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Illinois State Police report eastbound lanes of I-72 were shut down for approximately three and a half hours during the accident investigation. All lanes reopened at approximately 7:15 pm.