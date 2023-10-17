Head On Crash Seriously Injures Three North Greene Students, One Staff Member Tuesday Morning

Four people, including three students, were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Greene County this morning.

According to the Illinois State Police this morning, at approximately 7:30 a.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound on US 67 approximately one mile north of White Hall, when the driver lost control.

The vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. The drivers and passengers in both vehicles were all transported via ambulance to local hospitals.

State Police officials have since confirmed this afternoon, that the first vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old juvenile with a 14-year-old passenger, and the second vehicle was driven by a 35-year-old and had a six-year-old passenger.

Both the six-year-old and 14-year-old juveniles sustained life-threatening injuries according to the report.

The North Greene Jr./Sr. High School announced via social media late this morning, that a North Greene Unit District 3 staff member and three students were involved in a serious automobile accident during the morning commute to school.

North Greene has made the district’s crisis counseling team available at both schools to provide support for both students and staff, according to the announcement.

Illinois State Police Troop 8 officers are heading up the investigation and say no further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.