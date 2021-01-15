Health Department Registering those 75 and older for COVID shots

The Morgan County health department is urging residents to call the right number when registering for COVID vaccinations.

The health department is opening registration today for those 75 and older.

Morgan County Health Department director Dale Bainter says people should not call the regular number. They should call 217-479-1817.

Bainter says it’s 1 B registration now.

“1B is a very broad paint stroke including anyone 65 and older, educators, first responders, fire, police, grocery- it is a very large category. We summarize that as being about 12,000 individuals in Morgan County.”

Bainter says once a shot is given, there will be an appointment at the same location before you leave.

He expects the phone lines to hum.

“That is one thing, it is not an automated system we are using operators. We are using trained individuals so you will get a live person to talk to. I know that’s reassuring to a lot of people but it also does put a hurdle in place there that we can only answer the phones.

So it’s important that we stay in that group we are registering. We are currently registering individuals 80 and above. Starting today beginning at 9:00 am we will open that up to 75 and above.”

He opened the appointment calendar to those 75 and older this morning. But, Bainter urges people not to tie up the regular health department line.

He says the appointments are being scheduled as vaccinations arrive. Bainter has begun planning a more general distribution for later.

Again, the number to call is 217-479-1817.