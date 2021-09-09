Health Dept. Announces New Outbreak, Cases Rising Again in Morgan Co.

The Morgan County Health Department is seeing COVID-19 cases rise once again after declines began happening at the end of August.

19 new cases were reported yesterday, bringing Morgan County’s active case count to 125. Garrison School has also been listed as a new outbreak in the county, with 5 cases. The report did not split the number of cases between staff and students.

The Cass County Health Department announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. The active case count is currently 70 in Cass, with 5 of those cases hospitalized.

Schuyler County reported no new cases since Tuesday of this week. It’s that’s county’s first stretch of two days with no new cases since the early summer.