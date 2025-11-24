Health Insurance Driving Jacksonville Tax Levy

By Gary Scott on November 24, 2025 at 5:55am

The Jacksonville city council is still wrestling with the 2026 tax levy.

The finance committee settled on a recommendation for a 4-percent increase in the tax levy at a meeting last Monday.

The consternation this year is the fact that the city’s previous health insurance provider, Health Alliance, announced it will cease operations January 1st.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard says the search for a replacement carrier has been eye opening, and not in a good way.

He says the vetting process has revealed that the rates have soared.

The city has had fund transfers to the tune of about $4-million in the health plan to keep it afloat.

Ezard says the city may be forced to cut back on capitol expenditures.

He says he and finance committee chairman Don Cook will look more closely at that budget, and see how the priorities can be set.

The 4-percent tax levy recommendation is roughly estimated to generate a little over $170-thousand extra into the general fund.