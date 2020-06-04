Health Insurance Marketplace Offering Special Enrollment for Loss of Job Based Insurance

Illinoisans who have lost health insurance due to a loss of employment still have options even if they are still unemployed.

The Illinois Department of Insurance is reminding residents that help is still available for people who have lost job based insurance.

The Health Insurance Marketplace is offering a Special Enrollment Period for certain qualifying life events, including the involuntary loss of job based insurance and COBRA benefits reaching their expiration.

Get Covered Illinois Executive Director Laura Pellikan say via the marketplace, users can search for the best plan to fit their needs, and see if they qualify for other assistance programs.

“Most people will have up to 60 days to enroll from the date they lost their health coverage. You can visit getcoveredillinois.gov and click on Shop/Enroll, and that is how you can find out if you qualify for a special enrollment period. At that time you can alos find out if you are eligible for coverage through Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

I want to remind people if they know they are going to loose their health coverage soon, for example if their place of employment is not reopening, they can report that and they can apply for an S.E.P. (Special Enrollment Period) up to 60 days before they even loose that coverage, so you don’t have to wait.”

Pellikan says the Affordable Care Act Marketplace has plans that also offer tax credits to help reduce monthly premiums and out of pocket costs.

She says there are 142 plans available this year, and most consumers will have more than one plan to choose from, depending on where they live.

Pellikan says consumers should visit GetCoveredIllinois.gov to find a certified Navigator to help with enrollment.

You can also call the ACA Marketplace at 800-318-2596, or apply on your own at healthcare.gov.