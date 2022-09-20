Healthy Choice Korean-Style Beef Power Bowls Recalled

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a recall of a batch of popular frozen meals over the weekend.

Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef meals are being recalled due to contamination with a known allergen. The product contains milk, which is not declared on the product label.

These items were produced on July 22nd. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “34622” on the end flap of the carton. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints that the Korean-Style Beef cartons contained a chicken-based product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Conagra Consumer Care line at 800-672-8152.