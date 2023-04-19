Healthy Communities Collaborative Job Fair Comming to MAC Thursday

Job seekers in the greater Jacksonville area can meet with a variety of potential employers Thursday.

The Jacksonville Memorial Hospital Healthy Communities Collaborative is hosting a Health Care Job Fair at the Mid West Athletic Center, formerly the MacMurray College gymnasium from 4 to 6 pm Thursday.

Lori Hartz with the Healthy Communities Collaborative says Memorial Health is involved in an effort to connect people with resources that lead to better health, and being gainfully employed certainly falls in that category.

Hartz says there are several positions open within Memorial Health however, it’s not only healthcare-related jobs represented at the job fair. “Our healthy communities collaborative is a group of organizations that have a common goal. So in this particular area, this is our income and employment work group.

It includes the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation, Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Express Employment, Lincoln Land Community College, Mid-West Youth Services, MCS Community Services, the Jacksonville Job Center, and more.

So all of the people are interested in connecting people with strong employment and income opportunities are involved in this work group. We try to identify the areas of challenge and see what we can do to help address those.”

Hartz says Memorial Heath also has several opportunities available in the office, clerical, sanitation, food service, and more as well as many in the direct healthcare fields.

She says there is a good chance someone could attend the fair and walk out with a job. “Employers are being very aggressive as the job market is very tight. So our goal here is to connect with people who are looking for those jobs. Some on-site interviews will be conducted. We have fifteen healthcare organizations represented here and they are looking to put people to work.”

College and trade school representatives will be on hand as well for those looking for training for a new job or to move up in their current position.

The Healthy Communities Collaborative Health Care Job Fair will be Thursday from 4 to 6 pm at the Mid West Athletic Center located at 409 Hardin Avenue in Jacksonville.

For more information, visit memorial.health/job-fair