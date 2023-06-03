Healthy Jacksonville Hosting LGBT Connections with Phoenix Center at JMH

By Benjamin Cox on June 3, 2023 at 8:28am

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital is hosting the Phoenix Center of Springfield on Tuesday in order to make Jacksonville a more inclusive place for the LGBTQ community.

Healthy Jacksonville is hosting the training in honor of June being Pride Month. Phoenix Center Executive Director Jonna J. Cooley will lead the session on LGBT Connections from 10AM to Noon in Meeting Rooms 2 and 3 at JMH.

Topics covered will include terminology, what it means to be transgender, being a better ally, and making homes and businesses LGBTQ-friendly.

The training is free and open to the public. No reservations are required.