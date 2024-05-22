Healthy Jacksonville’s Summerfest/Chamber of Commerce Be Aware Wellness Fair Returns June 12

By Benjamin Cox on May 22, 2024 at 6:24am

The Healthy Jacksonville Summerfest in conjunction with the Be Aware Wellness Fair returns to Community Park next month.

The joined summer festival will run from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12th, at Community Park. The festival is sponsored by Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce, Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, Jacksonville Food Center and the Mia Ware Foundation.

The Prairieland United Way Food Drive and Dot Foods will hold a mass food distribution. The Salvation Army Food Canteen will also be on-site, in collaboration with Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen, as well as the Central Illinois Food Bank Mobile Kitchen Cart with JMH Dietitian Karen Sibert.

Ferris Wheel rides and other children activities will be offered. Youth summer activities and camp sign ups will also be available.

For more information, contact Erika Procarione at JMH or visit this link.