Heape Votes Against Grocery Tax

By Gary Scott on June 12, 2025 at 10:07am

The vote to continue the 1-percent grocery tax Monday night by the Jacksonville city council had one dissenting voice.

3rd Ward Alderwoman Terri Heape cast the lone no vote. The measure passed 7 to 1.

Heape says she wanted to hear more about other possible options.

She says it’s not that she was against the money that the tax would produce. She would have like to look around at other options, and save local residents a few bucks.

The state plans to discontinue the tax after the end of this year.

Heape says she would like to look elsewhere to find extra monies.

She says she is still learning on the job and would have liked to have had more information before being asked to vote.

The tax would bring in anywhere from $500-thousand to over $700-thousand a year for the city.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard says the city needs that money in order to fulfill needs through capital improvement projects.