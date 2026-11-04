Hearing in Jacksonville for Drastic IHSA Proposals

By Gary Scott on November 4, 2026 at 7:30am

The Illinois High School Association has scheduled one of its public meetings on drastic changes to rules, including football, at Jacksonville High School for this month.

The meeting will be Wednesday, November 18th at 9 AM.

The proposals include one in which there would be separate classes for public and private schools for 4 and 8 class sports. In four class sports, there would be 3 public school classes and 1 private school class. In football, there would be 6 public school classes and 2 private school classes. The idea was proposal by several schools in and around Chicago.

Another from Camp Point would return the football playoff system to 256 teams, such as it was before this year.

There is also a proposal to increase the non boundary school multiplier from 1-point-65 to 2-point-5.

There are proposals to limit basketball seasons to 28 games, soccer to 22, volleyball to 31 and baseball and softball to 31.

And, there is one proposal to change the vote requirement for a by law to pass from a simple majority to a super majority of 66-point-7 percent.

There are 15 other proposals listed for the meetings. There are 28 meetings in all.

The IHSA is taking comments from school officials in principal rules meetings.