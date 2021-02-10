Hearing Set for Next Week in Manker Suit to Restore Name to Ballot

A hearing date has been set to determine if a candidate for South Jacksonville Village President will be returned to the ballot.

During a telephonic conference this morning, Seventh Judicial Circuit Court Judge Chris Reif set a hearing for next week in the suit filed by Village President candidate Tyson Manker, against the Village of South Jacksonville’s Electoral Board.

On Monday attorneys for the Electoral Board filed a motion to push back the hearing to next Thursday, February 18th at 10:00 am. Judge Reif set the hearing for next Wednesday, February 17th at 2:00 pm in Morgan County Court.

Manker’s filed suit in Morgan County Court on January 26th, to have his name restored to the ballot after the Electoral Board voted unanimously to have Manker struck from the ballot on the grounds that Manker failed to file his statement of economic interest with the Morgan County Clerk’s Office as required by state law.

The original objection to Manker’s Petition for Nomination was filed by his opponent and current Village Trustee Dick Samples. Manker’s suit claims that Samples’ objection to his candidacy didn’t ask what relief was requested in filing his objection to the South Jacksonville Electoral Board. Manker contends that Samples’ objection does not meet with Illinois Election Code.

In lieu of the Morgan County Court’s decision, Manker has indicated through his campaign page that he has filed the necessary paperwork to be an official write-in candidate for the April Consolidated Election.