Heartland Greenway Refiles Permit, Adds New Leg of Pipeline

Environmentalists and citizens across West Central Illinois are mobilizing again after a controversial pipeline has re-filed for permitting.

Navigator Heartland Greenway has filed a new plan on Friday with the Illinois Commerce Commission that includes the original plan to run the pipeline through West Central Illinois into Christian County, but also adds a new leg of the pipeline that would extend from Sangamon County to a second sequestration site in Montgomery County. The Journal Courier reports that several letters of support were filed with the new paperwork from business, union, and energy groups.

Opponents say the pipeline poses a serious risk to nearby residents and to agriculture in the area of the pipeline. Local governments have also expressed reservations about the project.

Navigator previously withdrew an application with the ICC after it could not get easements for a sequestration site in Christian County.

The Illinois Commerce Commission will ultimately rule on whether the pipeline will receive an operations permit.