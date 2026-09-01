Heat Alters Sports Schedule

By Gary Scott on September 1, 2026 at 10:55am

The hot and sticky weather is starting to take its toll on the school sports schedule.

Several area games and matches at the grade school and high school level yesterday were postponed or called off.

Jacksonville High School athletic director Ryan Van Aken says two events have been adjusted this week for School district 117.

The golf match hosted by JHS involving Glenwood and Jersey High for tomorrow night has been moved to Saturday with an 8:40 tee time.

And, the boys’ soccer match at Bethalto Civic Memorial has pushed back the start time Thursday to 7 PM.

In addition, heat has forced the Routt volleyball match tonight against Porta to the Mac Education Complex. The start time for the match remains the same.