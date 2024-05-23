Heavner Named New Ag Director at John Wood

By Benjamin Cox on May 23, 2024 at 8:28am

A well-known Ag Teacher in Pike County has been named the next Director of Ag Education at John Wood Community College.

John Wood Community College officials announced today that Pikeland schools and FFA Advisor Jody Heavner will be the next Director of Agriculture Education. Heavner will replace Mike Tenhouse who will retire next month after 25 years of service to the college.

Heavner has been with Pikeland schools since 2008. She has been an adjunct professor at John Wood, managed Pea Ridge Elk Ranch, and served as an agriculture instructor and FFA advisor for Union High School in Biggsville.

She holds a master’s degree in animal science from the University of Illinois and was honored as the 2022 Illinois Association of Career and Technical Educators state winner of the Carl Perkins award and a national finalist for the Carl Perkins Community Service Award in 2023.

Heavner will begin in the role effective in August.