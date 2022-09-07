Heavner, Pittsfield High FFA Chapter Honored

The Pikeland School District recently had a teacher honored for their community service.

The Illinois Association for Career and Technical Education has awarded Pikeland Agriculture teacher Jodi Heavner with the Carl Perkins Community Service Award.

The award recognizes individuals who have used Career and Technical Education to make a significant impact on their community, and have used leadership to promote student involvement in community service through programs and services.

Heavner will be participating for continued recognition at the national level in November, according to a press release from the school district on Monday.

Heavner and the Pittsfield High School FFA also have been honored. The chapter was recently named a 2022 FFA Premier Chapter National Finalist in Strengthening Agriculture. It places Pittsfield’s chapter as one of the Top 10 in the nation.

The top ten FFA chapters will have their members compete in a presentation and interview process later this month. All ten chapters will be recognized in a ceremony on stage at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana next month when the winner is announced.