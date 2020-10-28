Heightened DUI Enforcement Expected For Halloween Weekend

DUI enforcement is expected to be heightened for the Halloween weekend. Illinois motor vehicle crash fatality rates are higher than they were at this time last year. As of Friday, 864 people have lost their lives in vehicle crashes in Illinois this year, according to IDOT provisional data, 48 higher compared to the same timeframe last year.

Illinois Department of Transportation spokesperson Paul Wappel wants people to be safe for the holiday weekend: “It’s very simple. Drive sober or get pulled over and drive high, get a DUI. We want everybody to have a good time and have fun, but have a designated driver. Law enforcement will be out, stepping up efforts to keep impaired drivers off the road. The enforcement period extends from this weekend through the early morning hours on Monday, November 2nd.”

The Illinois State Police are expected to have checkpoints in the area during the holiday weekend for driving violations.