Heinz Funeral Home Case Now In Hands of Macoupin Co. State’s Attorney’s Office

The investigation into a Carlinville funeral home director’s mishandling of human remains is now in the hands of the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office.

WICS Newschannel 20 reports that the Illinois State Police has concluded its investigation into Albert Heinz and the mishandling of at least 80 cases of human cremains being passed along to the wrong families. The investigation by ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation opened last Fall after Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon announced an investigation into the mishandling of remains and dilapidated conditions at Heinz Funeral Home in Carlinville.

Heinz won’t face any criminal charges for specifically giving families the wrong cremains.

Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison told WICS that he is not able to charge Heinz retroactively for a law that’s recently been signed making such an act a felony. Garrison refused to comment specifically on what charges, if any, would be filed in the case. Garrison did say that possible financial crimes may be factored if any charges are filed.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation revoked Heinz’s funeral director license this past October. In February, new legislation was filed to make the mishandling of remains a felony and places a new chain of custody on all deceased persons’ remains in the state to better regulate the death care industry. The laws were signed earlier this month by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

In May, dozens of families stepped forward and filed civil suits against Albert Heinz, Heinz Funeral Home, and Family Care Cremations for the mishandling of remains.