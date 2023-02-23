Hendricker Named 2023 Blue Diamond Community Service Award Recipient

First National Bank, based in Arenzville, has named lifelong Arenzville resident Wes Hendricker as its 2023 recipient of the Blue Diamond Community Service Award.

In an announcement released yesterday, Hendricker was noted for his career of service in various capacities in the Arenzville area and across West Central Illinois.

Noted in the announcement is Hendricker’s work for St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Arenzville, the Triopia Food Pantry, serving on the Triopia School Board, volunteering at Green Pastures campground, working the Arenzville Burgoo, volunteering at the Prairieland Heritage Museum in South Jacksonville, and noted for his career singing in the gospel group 2×2.