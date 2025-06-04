Henrice Wanted in Florida and Cass for Sex Offenses

By Gary Scott on June 4, 2025 at 1:32pm

A Florida man who has been living in the Beardstown area was recently arrested and charged by

Beardstown authorities with criminal sex offenses.

30-year-old Dejeff Henrice of Coral Springs, Florida was recently arrested by Beardstown Police and

charged with Class 1 felony Criminal Sexual Assault by Force and Class 2 felony Aggravated Criminal

Sexual Abuse of a minor. The charging documents say that the offenses occurred back on April 17. A

search turned up the fact that Henrice faces similar charges in Broward County, Florida.

The complaint in Cass County was filed on May 15 and Henrice is currently being detained in the

Menard County Jail. Pretrial detention hearings rendered Henrice a willful flight risk. Further court

proceedings are being slowed as the Cass County Court searches for a Haitian Creole interpreter. Henrice

is scheduled to return to court on the charges on June 9.