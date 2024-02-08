Henry Retires as Exec. Director of Bob Freesen YMCA, Search Is On For Replacement

Mary Henry poses with staff and friends at the Bob Freesen YMCA on Friday. [Courtesy of Bob Freesen YMCA Facebook Page]

The Bob Freesen YMCA Executive Board is searching for its next Executive Director of the YMCA.

Long-time executive director Mary Henry retired this past Saturday after 20 years of service. The occasion was marked by a well-attended reception with staff, family, and friends of the YMCA.

During Henry’s tenure, numerous infrastructure improvements to the building and surrounding property were completed. Henry was also responsible for helping the YMCA to bring the Rock Steady Boxing Program to aid those suffering from Parkinson’s Disease.

Henry was also able to keep the YMCA open through rising operational costs and through the Covid-19 shutdowns. In remarks on Saturday, Henry thanked and credited past directors, the staff, and the board of directors.

Jared Maggart has been named the interim Executive Director while the board begins its search for a full-time director.

To learn more about the position and to apply, visit this link. The deadline for resumes to be submitted for consideration is by noon on Tuesday, March 5th.