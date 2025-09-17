Henry’s Headed Back to West Morton

By Gary Scott on September 17, 2025 at 9:49am

A Jacksonville business that was destroyed by fire over a year ago will be back in business at its original location in the very near future.

In a Facebook post, Henry’s Service Center announced it will reopen at their rebuilt facility at 2244 West Morton on October 1st.

The former building at that location was destroyed by fire June 19th, 2024.

Henry’s was able to reopen at a temporary location in the old Production Press building at 316 East College on July 23rd.

Henry’s last day on East College is September 25th.