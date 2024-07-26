Henry’s Service Center Finds Temporary Home

A local equipment dealer is attempting to return to business after a fire ravaged their building in mid-June.

Henry’s Service Center representatives posted to the business’ Facebook Page on Tuesday to let customers know they are in operations at a new location. Henry’s has temporarily moved to the front of the old Production Press building at 316 East College Avenue. The entrance to Henry’s is just off of the north side of the building. Signs mark customer parking in the lots to the west of the building.

The business’ former home at 2244 West Morton Avenue has been completely deconstructed after it was burned to the ground on the evening of June 19th. A cause for the fire still has not been released by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Henry’s representatives asked the public to remain patient as the service center works to restock its inventory and fulfill back orders.

For more information, visit their website henrysservicecenter.com or call 217-243-5400.