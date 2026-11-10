Heritage Cultural Center Bd to get New Name

The Heritage Cultural Center will officially get a new name in a couple of weeks.

The Jacksonville city council last night agreed to change the name to the Jacksonville Area Museum.

Mayor Andy Ezard says the original name of the board came from a time when the city was casting about for what the center could look like.

Ezard says the board also wants to add more members. The increase would be from 12 to 15. Ezard says there is interest to fill the new positions.

The second and final reading will be decided in two weeks.

Alderman Rob Thomas thanked the public for coming up with the money the Jacksonville Food Center needed for the turkey distribution later this month. Thomas had sought a special meeting last week, but called it off when companies and individuals donated what was needed.

The comments from the public last night dealt with a call for more transparency, and an end to flock cameras. One person called for more explanations on the city council agenda about action items. Another wondered why the council called a special studies committee meeting on data centers, and then cancelled 48 hours later. Three people called for an end to flock cameras and another person cautioned against the council acting in a conflict of interest when contracts were awarded.