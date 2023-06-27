Heritage Health in Jacksonville Sold

A Jacksonville long-term care facility is changing hands and names.

The Journal Courier reports that the purchase of Heritage Health Jacksonville is set to close on Saturday.

Heritage Operations Group announced back in March that it was selling 22 of its 44 skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities as a reorganization of the company. WGLT in Bloomington reported that the sell off of the Jacksonville facility was part of a larger movement for the parent company to layoff workers and cut administrative staff to financially stay afloat. The company cited a tough economic climate and labor shortages as part of the need to downsize. The company also laid off 69 workers from their Bloomington headquarters in April.

The Jacksonville 175-bed facility, located at 873 Grove Street, will be renamed The Grove Health and Rehab Center. The name of the company purchasing the location was not disclosed. The sale also includes the 24-bed assisted living facility, which will be renamed Jacksonville Sheltered Care, and a 27-bed independent living facility that will be named Jacksonville Cottages. No major change in services or staff are expected, according to the Journal Courier report.

The report did indicate the new ownership is a non-corporate group who operates several similar-sized facilities across the Midwest.