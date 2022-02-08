HFS Division of Child Support Services Holding Town Hall Meetings on Review of Child Support Guidelines

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is launching a series of virtual town hall meetings to engage with community members across the state to gather input as the state prepares for its regular review of Illinois child support guidelines.

The virtual town hall meetings will be held on Wednesday evenings beginning on Feb. 9 and running through the spring. Each meeting will target a certain geographic region of the state that corresponds with one of the Division of Child Support Services regional office service areas.

The first two virtual town hall meetings will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 9 and Feb. 16, and will target residents of the counties the Springfield regional office, which serves the entire WLDS/WEAI listening area.

Participants are asked to register online in advance of those events at the HFS website.