HFS of Illinois Hacked

By Gary Scott on June 10, 2025 at 1:00pm

State officials are trying to minimize damage after a security breach within the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.

The breach occurred on or about February 11th this year.

Officials say the department became aware of a bad actor who was conducting a phishing campaign, targeting HFS workers, trying to get access to their usernames and passwords.

The bad actor used a previous employees account, making the request seem trustworthy and the emails and documents of one of the workers were compromised.

HFS worked with state officials to block the link contained in the e mail, and passwords were reset.

The information compromised may have included customer names, social security numbers, driver’s license or state ID numbers, financial information about child support and date of birth.

The total number of individuals impacted was 933, of which 564 were Illinois residents.

The department completed notifying the affected clients May 23rd.

Anyone with questions about the compromised information is urged to e mail HFS.Privacy.Officer@Illinois.gov.