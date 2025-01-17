Hickox Named a 2025 NFHS Coach of the Year

Longtime Jacksonville High School Competitive Dance Head Coach Tiffany Hickox was honored by the District 117 Board of Education Wednesday night for being named a National Federation of State High School Association’s Coach of the Year.

The Illinois High School Association administrative staff annually honors individuals as NFHS Coaches of the Year in their respective sports. Coaches are selected based on the results of the previous school year, as well as career success, positive leadership, sportsmanship, and contributions to the sport.

Hickox led the J’ettes to their second consecutive IHSA competitive dance state title last season. In her 25 years in the program, the J’ettes have qualified for IHSA state in all seven years the district has been involved with IHSA competition. In those seven years, the J’ettes have won 5 IHSA sectional titles. Over the length of her coaching career, Hickox has also led the squad to numerous IDTA state championships.

Hickox hopes to keep that tradition going this year: “It’s my passion, and I love it. I hope to keep it up this year. We’ve got a good team, and we’ll see what happens. Sectionals are next week. We will see if the legacy will continue. I appreciate you all for this recognition.”

A national committee will select eight Section winners in each sport and one National winner in each sport which will be named in the coming months.