By Benjamin Cox on November 16, 2021 at 5:47am

The girls’ basketball season opened in the area last night.

South County beat Piasa-Southwestern 45-26 and Greenfield-Northwestern lost to Staunton 54-30.

Rushville Industry defeated Beardstown 49-29, and Porta/AC stopped Deer Creek Mackinaw 50-35.

Tonight, Jacksonville hosts Quincy, and Routt-Catholic opens at home against Pittsfield. Elsewhere, PORTA A/C hosts Tri Valley.

The Illinois College women’s team is also at home tonight to face Webster University.