High Speed Chase Across Greene, Scott, Portions of southern Morgan ends in Arrest After Crash

A three-county chase through highways and cornfields this morning ended in one arrest. At approximately 1AM, an officer from the Roodhouse Police Department observed a vehicle parked in the middle of the road on US Highway 67 near Cloverleaf Feeds south of Roodhouse.

When the officer activated his emergency lights the suspect operating a Red Dodge SUV took off at a high rate of speed. The officer ultimately attempted to stop the suspect operating the vehicle, however, the suspect continued.

Members of the Roodhouse Police Department, White Hall Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Carrollton Police Department, Scott County Sheriffs Office attempted to stop the suspect. A pursuit took place in Roodhouse, rural areas of Greene County, Scott County, on Interstate 72 East bound, and ultimately back on US 67 South bound. The suspect lead officers on multiple types of terrain ranging from pavement to cornfields.

According to Roodhouse Police Chief Kyle Robison in a press release, the suspect was operating the vehicle at speeds over 100 miles per hour and at times with no headlights on. The suspect struck several orange cones on the Interstate, side swiped a Carrollton Police Officer’s patrol vehicle causing damage, and nearly hit a Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy head on. Minor damage was sustained to a White Hall Police vehicle during an effort to stop the suspect.

The pursuit ended when the suspect exited from US 67 at Asley-Manchester Road where he struck a private citizen’s vehicle at around 2AM. 49 year old David G. Moore of Alsey was immediately taken into custody. Boyd EMS, Winchester EMS, and the Roodhouse Fire Protection District was summoned to the scene to render aid. The private citizen involved refused all medical treatment and was given a ride home from a friend, according to police. Moore refused to allow medical treatment on scene, but was later transported to Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton for observation. No major injuries were reported.

Moore has officially been charged with Aggravated Fleeing and attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Aggravated Reckless Driving, and Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer. Robison says that further charges against Moore may follow after a review from the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office. Moore is currently lodged at the Greene County Jail.