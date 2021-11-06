High Speed Chase Nets Drug, Gun Arrest on Morton Avenue

A Jacksonville man is in jail at this hour after he attempted to flee from police Friday night.

Jacksonville Police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling east and driving recklessly on Morton Avenue at approximately 9:30 pm.

According to a police report, the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Marquis D. Carey-Nelson of the 800 block of Illinois Avenue did not yield to police and at one point reached speeds of more than 70 miles per hour in his attempt to flee.

Cary-Nelson’s vehicle was detained at the intersection of South Main and Morton Avenue where according to police, Carey-Nelson refused to exit the vehicle and resisted arrest. No injuries were sustained by officers or Carey-Nelson during the scuffle.

During the investigation at the scene, Carey-Nelson was found to be in possession of a firearm without a FOID card along with cannabis. His Indiana driver’s license is currently suspended and there was no insurance on the vehicle.

Carey-Nelson was arrested for Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer, Unlawful Use of Weapon, no possession of a FOID card, Driver in Possession of Adult-Use Cannabis, Resisting/Obstructing Arrest, Driving While License Suspended, Reckless Driving, and No Valid Insurance after Officers attempted to stop him for driving reckless.

Carey-Nelson was booked into the Morgan County Jail at approximately 1:15 this morning where he remains held without bond.