High-speed pursuit from Peoria to Springfield ends on I-55

A police pursuit that began in the Peoria area shut down Interstate 55 southbound in Springfield for several hours today before traffic finally reopened shortly after two o’clock.

Illinois State Police say the incident started earlier in the morning when East Peoria police were alerted to a suspect wanted out of Washington, Illinois, with probable cause for criminal sexual assault and possession of a firearm by a felon. Authorities said the suspect fled his residence in a vehicle and was believed to be armed with a rifle.

Several news reports indicate that about 9:43 a.m., police located the vehicle in East Peoria and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to comply, leading officers on a pursuit involving multiple agencies, including the Creve Coeur Police Department, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police. The chase continued south onto Interstate 55 into the Springfield area.

State police say stop sticks were used, and the vehicle was eventually immobilized on Interstate 55 southbound near milepost 98, just north of the Sangamon Avenue exit possibly with the help of stop sticks. The suspect remained inside the vehicle for a time, prompting the closure of I-55 southbound between Sangamon Avenue and Clearlake, along with the Sangamon Avenue ramp. An area SWAT team was allegedly alerted and activated to the incident.

Traffic was backed up for miles, with motorists reporting a complete standstill before slow movement began later in the day.

Scanner traffic and online reports indicate the suspect fired a single gunshot that was self-inflicted. The individual was later transported to a Springfield hospital. Authorities have not released the suspect’s condition or name.

No officers were reported injured.

Illinois State Police say the investigation continued through the early afternoon before lanes were gradually reopened. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes during the closure.

More information is expected as police release additional details.