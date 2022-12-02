High Winds Cancel Cristkindlemarket Friday Events, Saturday Event Still On

A holiday event in downtown Jacksonville set to kick off tonight has been blown into the weekend.

The Jacksonville Main Street Christkindle Market set to begin this afternoon has been postponed due to the high winds and weather in the forecast.

The National Weather Service is predicting wind gusts of over 40 miles per hour this afternoon through late tonight.

Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe says though, that all the happenings will go on as planned, tomorrow. “So 10 am to 4 pm Saturday all around the square. Lots of vendors, lots of snacks, lots of refreshments, and music. Carriage rides from 10 am to 1 pm. Those are not ticketed so you just buy the ticket there and it’s first come first serve.

That only runs from ten to one, but the Cristkindle event will be going on all day so come on down, shop the vendors, and shop all of our local businesses. We just want to see all the happy faces downtown tomorrow!”

Tighe says those who wish to brave the elements are still welcome to come downtown to shop and eat, there just won’t be the planned outdoor attractions until tomorrow.

The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company is still planning to reveal window number 2 in the world’s tallest advent calendar at 4:00 pm.