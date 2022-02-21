Higher Ed Bill Aiming to Eliminate Costs of Textbooks, Course Materials For In-State College Students

By Benjamin Cox on February 21, 2022 at 3:58pm

lllinois college students may have one less expense in their budgets later this year.

A bill making its way through the Senate would require public colleges in Illinois to rent books and course materials to in-state students at no cost.

The College Board, a non-profit organization focused on higher education, estimates it would save students an average of $1,300 annually.

According to Illinois State Board of Education data from 2017, more than 48% of high school graduates chose to attend a university out of state.

Chief sponsor of the bill, State Senator Scott Bennett of Champaign, told WCIA he wants to make higher education cheaper in the state to retain residents.

According to Wall Street Journal data compiled in 2018, approximately 60% of state university graduates stay within 100 miles of their alma mater.

The bill passed the Senate Higher Education Committee on February 9th and now heads to the full Senate for a second reading and passage.