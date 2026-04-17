Higher Fire Protection Fees may be in offing for South Jax rural customers

By Gary Scott on April 17, 2026 at 11:00am

The South Jacksonville board next month will look at buying a fire truck, and raising rural fire protection fees.

The trustees discussed both items last night at a committee of the whole meeting, but did not take any action.

The South Jacksonville fire department needs a new aerial truck. President Dick Samples says the department is looking around now.

He says the current aerial truck has failed inspection by the state. The truck is necessary for the hotels on the south edge of the village.

Samples says it’s time to raise the fees rural residents are charged for fire protection from the village.

He says it’s been several years since the fees were increased. He says the trustees may look at doubling the fee, to $200.

The board also talked about repairs and improvements at Godfrey Park.